GMR Partners With Airbus For Aircraft Maintenance and Aviation Service in India

Aviation infrastructure developer GMR Group will collaborate with aerospace major Airbus for aircraft maintenance and aviation services.

The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration opportunities across aviation services, technologies and innovation.

The MoU, signed at Aero India 2021, Bengaluru, envisages collaboration in innovating solutions for airport operations and cargo supply chain management, among others.

"GMR Group and Airbus will team up to explore potential synergies in several strategic areas of aviation services including maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services," a joint statement said.

"As part of the MoU, GMR Group and Airbus will collaborate to explore a broad scope of aviation services like maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services both for commercial and military aircraft to benefit the entire aerospace ecosystem in the country."

Airbus recently announced that it will explore opportunities for collaboration in Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) training in India.

Accordingly, the aerospace major signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with aviation training institute Flytech Aviation Academy at the ongoing 'Aero India' 2021 in Bengaluru.

"The drone and remotely piloted aircraft industry is evolving rapidly. This increases the demand for drone pilots equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge of safety and flying regulations along with technical proficiency," said Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia.

"In line with our commitment to 'Skill India' mission, we are now looking to participate in and contribute to the UAV ecosystem by applying Airbus' purpose and values of safety, innovation, operational excellence and sustainability."

As part of the MoU, Airbus and Flytech will work toward providing training to budding drone pilots, ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality.

The Centre has estimated that there are 40,000 drones in the country and expects the numbers to reach one million in five years. That will require some 5,00,000 drone pilots.