Go Air Offering Discounted Flight Tickets at Just Rs 957, International Airfare at Rs 5,295

GoAir, the budget air carrier has announced its 'Go Fly Sales' promotional scheme. Under the scheme, GoAir is offering flight tickets at fares starting just ₹ 957 for travel till 15th April, 2020. Go Air is also offering discounts on international airfare starting at just Rs 5,295.

This is a limited period offer starting on 24th Feb 2020 and valid upto Rs 26th Feb 2020, while the travel period is between 11th March – 15th April 2020.

GO Air earlier offered the promotional airfare of Rs 957 for domestic travel a couple of weeks ago as well.