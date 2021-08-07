Ultra-low cost carrier Go First, formerly known as GoAir has commenced direct flights between three India cities -Mumbai, Kochi, and Kannur — and Doha from August 5. The flights, operated under the ‘Air Bubble’ agreement will make Doha its first destination in Qatar and the sixth in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries.

“‘Go First’ will operate direct flights four times a week between Mumbai and Doha while passengers can avail flights twice a week on Kochi-Doha-Kochi and Kannur-Doha- Kannur route," said the company in a statement.

“To mark the introduction of services to Qatar, Go First is offering inaugural return fares starting at INR 26,666 on Mumbai-Doha-Mumbai, INR 37,118 on Kochi-Doha-Kochi, and INR 32332 on Kannur-Doha-Kannur routes, respectively," it added.

Besides, the airline said that it will leverage the cargo capacity available on its flights between the India-Qatar sector.

On the other hand, a new travel protocol by the UAE government is accepting passengers from India, who adhered to the prescribed regulations. Under the same, Indians are allowed to enter Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

According to the new travel guidelines issued by UAE, Indians who own resident visas and are fully vaccinated in UAE and completed 14 days after the second dose will be permitted to enter UAE on acceptance of their registration with either GDRFA Dubai or ICA UAE.

