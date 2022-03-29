Go First Resumes International Flights Between India and Oman - Details Here

Go First on Monday said it has resumed its India-Oman flights from Sunday onwards. India on Sunday restarted regular international flights after two-year-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Go First has resumed services to Oman from Mumbai with four flights a week on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and with three flights from Kannur on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday," the airline’s statement noted. The services on this route have been restored after almost one and a half years of interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

It has been over two years since the scheduled international flights to and from India were banned due to the Covid-19 pandemic but now, they have finally started operations once again, from the 27th of March. As part of this, DGCA has approved foreign airlines to operate 1783 departures per week to/from India in the summer schedule. It will be a total of 60 foreign airlines, from 40 countries, that will operate these departures, including the likes of Salam Air, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Qantas and American Airlines.

As per DGCA, Foreign carriers are approved to operate to/from Mauritius, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, United States of America, Iraq, Kenya, Bangladesh, Germany, Singapore, Yemen, Srilanka, Bahrain, Maldives, Nepal, Iran, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Kuwait, Tanzania, Netherlands, France, Japan, Rwanda, Russia, United Arab Emirates(UAE), Australia, Qatar, Ethiopia, Oman, Seychelles, Kazakhstan, Britain, Myanmar, Canada, Finland, Poland, Bhutan, and Egypt.

The Centre has also announced several relaxations to the existing COVID-19 protocols that will come into effect at airports and flights.

According to the new rules announced by the ministry of civil aviation, cabin crew members will no longer be needed to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and security personnel at airports are allowed to resume pat-down search of passengers, wherever needed.

