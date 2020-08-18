Goa Airport Reports 12 Times More Flight Movements in July Compared to April Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases, flight movements at the Goa airport increased almost 12 times last month as compared to April this year, according to the Airports Authority of India It said this is a sign of normalcy returning at the Goa airport, located at the INS Hansa base in Vasco town.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday posted a chart on its Twitter handle, showing 27 flight movements at the Goa airport in April this year, followed by 59 in May, 265 in June and 318 in July.

#AAI's Goa Airport @aaigoaairport saw steady rise in flight movement since Apr'20. From 27 flights in Apr to nearly 12 times that no. in Jul these are signs of normalcy returning. In the wake of #COVID19, we aim to bring Indian Civil Aviation back to normal, as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Am5u4CeEBr — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) August 17, 2020

Tagging the post, the Goa airport in its tweet said, "Team Goa Striving hard to reach the pinnacle." Till Monday, Goa reported 11,994 COVID-19 cases and 111 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.