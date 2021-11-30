Goa Bets Big on Electric Vehicles, Approves Policy Aiming for 30 Percent EVs by 2025

In a move that’s sure to bolster the electrification movement in the country, the state government has approved Goa Electric Mobility Promotion Policy (GEMPP) 2021. This policy encompasses a number of different incentives, subsidies and goals, all in a bid to electrify Goa. For example, the Goa government hopes to have 50 percent of their ferries running on battery power, in the next four years. Moreover, there is also an aim to create 10,000 direct or indirect jobs in the sector by 2025.

Notably, there will be an emphasis on having at least 30 percent of vehicles in Goa to be electric by 2025. This will also be achieved by promoting investment in electric mobility start-ups or companies, which are looking to set up EV-related ventures like service, maintenance, innovation, skill development and research & development. Some of the incentives also include benefits around scrapping, waiver on road tax and registration, swappable battery stations, and more. In fact, the Goa government will first 3,000 two-wheelers, 50 three-wheelers and 300 four-wheelers.

The department of new and renewable energy will be responsible for implementing said policy and will include all classes of two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheeler EVs, including passenger cars and commercial light or heavy vehicles that are either completely electric, hybrid or plug-in hybrids. From the date of notification, this brand new policy will be applicable for a period of five years and will hopefully help create a more conducive environment for the adoption of electric vehicles in the state.

