Goa Police Adds Kabira Mobility's KM3000, KM4000 Electric Motorcycles to its Fleet

Goa based electric vehicle (EV) start-up, Kabira Mobility on Tuesday announced that it had delivered its KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes to the Goa Police department. The electric bikes were handed over to Mukesh Kumar Meena, Director General of Police (DGP), Goa Police, by Nitin Cuncolikar and Jaibir Singh Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility. The company intends to supply more electric bikes to various state police departments in the coming few months.

The company had launched their electric bikes KM3000 and KM4000 earlier this year. Priced at 1.27 lakh and Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively, both models recorded bookings of close to 5,000 units in the first four of the launch.

Endorsed as 'Made in India' electric bikes, the KM3000 is a large front-mounted fairing model, with design based on Kawasaki Ninja 300, while the KM4000 is a streetfighter, based on the old Yamaha FZ-S model. Both electric bikes have a top speed of 120 km/hr and can be used for around 150 km on a single charge. They are also outfitted with combi-brakes, fast charging and are offered with roadside assistance. To further appease the Indian buyers, they come in with an aerodynamic stance, fire proof battery and board features among which is a fully digital dashboard with smartphone connectivity among others.

The KM3000 has a kerb weight of 138 kgs, while the KM4000 has a kerb weight of 147 kgs. The former is powered by a 6 kW electric motor, paired with a 4.0 kWh battery pack. The latter comes with an 8 kW electric motor, connected to a 4.4 kWh battery pack. Both motors offer IP67 water resistance, which are ideal for Indian roads, and the batteries are certified to be fireproof, waterproof, as per ARAI standards.

Both the electric bikes can be charged via two options — Eco Mode in six hours and 30 minutes while in Boost Mode, charging up to 80 percent can be achieved in 50 minutes.

Image

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here