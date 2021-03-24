auto

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Auto»Goa to Soon Mandate Negative Covid-19 Test Results On Arrival Due to Rising Cases in India
1-MIN READ

Goa to Soon Mandate Negative Covid-19 Test Results On Arrival Due to Rising Cases in India

Goa Airport. (Image source: Goa Airport Official Website)

Goa Airport. (Image source: Goa Airport Official Website)

The Health Minister said that Goa faced a fear of a Covid-19 spike and that fresh SOPs would be notified to limit crowding in public places, including restaurants, weddings and other functions.

Visitors to Goa may soon have to carry Covid-19 negative certificates or get themselves tested on arrival at the state’s only airport, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, adding that neighbouring states like Karnataka and Maharashtra have also already taken such a decision. He said that the proposal would be placed before Chief Minister Pramod Sawant soon. The Health Minister said that Goa faced a fear of a Covid-19 spike and that fresh SOPs would be notified to limit crowding in public places, including restaurants, weddings and other functions.

“There are several neighbouring states such as Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka who have made it mandatory for people from Goa flying into those states to carry Covid-19 negative certificates, without which they don’t allow them entry into the states.

“We need to make Covid-19 negative certificates mandatory for people from other states, which already have such restrictions in place. The trouble has started from (these states).. They have put us in trouble. I am personally in favour of testing at the airport and on arrival. The proposal will be put before the Chief Minister," he said.

Also Watch:
RELATED NEWS