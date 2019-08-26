Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

GoAir Achieves Highest On-Time-Performance Among Domestic Carriers For 11th Consecutive Month

During the month of July 2019, the airline flew 13.26 lakh passengers, with barely 0.46% cancellations and one complain per 20,000 passengers.

News18.com

Updated:August 26, 2019, 12:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
GoAir Achieves Highest On-Time-Performance Among Domestic Carriers For 11th Consecutive Month
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Budget airline GoAir has achieved the highest On-Time-Performance (OTP) amongst the scheduled domestic carriers for the 11th consecutive month in July 2019. As per the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), GoAir posted 80.5% OTP, the highest among scheduled domestic airlines. This was amid hindrances such as the onset of monsoon and inclement weather conditions across the nation.

During the month of July 2019, the airline flew 13.26 lakh passengers, with barely 0.46% cancellations and one complain per 20,000 passengers. Mr. Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said: “DGCA’s top ranking in OTP for 11 months is the highest recognition for GoAir. It is a proud moment indeed for each and every GoAir employee who has burnt the midnight oils to make this happen. They don’t take punctuality as a duty, rather it runs in their veins as a passion. GoAir is pleased to offer a reliable travel service wherein we assure travelers to get them to their destination in a timely manner. Thank you dear customer – let me reassure you that GoAir will continue to invest in operational excellence.”

GoAir currently operates over 300 daily flights to 24 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar and 6 international destinations, including Phuket, Malé, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Bangkok with another 2 destinations to take off soon.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram