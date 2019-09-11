GoAir Announces Daily Flight from Kannur to Kuwait, Prices Start at Rs 13,160 for Return Tickets

Close on the heels of launching Abu Dhabi, Muscat and Dubai, GoAir has launched its 4th destination, Kuwait, as part of its GCC strategy. With an attractive starting price of KD 56 (INR 13,160) for a return ticket, GoAir will be operating daily flights G8 62 from Kuwait to Kannur and G8 61 from Kannur to Kuwait starting 19 September 2019. GoAir will be deploying its brand new Airbus A320neo aircraft on this important sector in the Gulf. The inaugural flight will take-off from Kannur International Airport at 07:00 hours (local time) and reach Kuwait at 09:30 hours (local time).

GoAir also announced the appointment of its General Sales Agent (GSA), Kuwait’s Resource Management International (RMI). RMI is part of Kuwait’s Al-Waseet Travel Tourism Services (WTTS). WTTS is a full-service travel management company that is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Association of American Travel Agents (ASTA), and it has International Standards Organization certification (ISO 9001:2008). WTTS is ranked as one of the top TMCs in Kuwait and it now has an office in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and there are plans to start more offices in the GCC. WTTS is proud to be a fully-integrated network partner of the ATPI Group, giving them a multi-national presence in more than 50 countries worldwide. ATPI has a group turnover in excess of 1.7 billion US Dollars annually. Being a network partner allows WTTS access to some of the latest technology available in the global travel industry.

Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, Go Air, said: “I am very pleased to announce the launch of GoAir flights to and from Kuwait. This is our 7th international destination – 4th in the Gulf and sequentially it is our 31st destination. There is a huge pent-up demand on the Kuwait – Kannur – Kuwait sector and we intend to cater to this segment with our basic three-tier business principle: punctuality, affordability and convenience. India and Kuwait have traditionally enjoyed friendly relations, rooted in history and have stood the test of time. Go Air’s Kuwait flight is one more step in that direction.” Wadia added: “I take this opportunity to thank the Government of Kuwait and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for providing all the necessary support. I also thank our GSA Kuwait-based RMI and the Al-Waseet Travel Tourism Services for their deep support and assistance.”

It must be noted that geographic proximity, historical trade links, cultural affinities and presence of large number of Indian nationals in Kuwait continue to sustain and nurture this long-standing relationship between the two countries. India has been a natural trading partner of Kuwait and until 1961 Indian Rupee was the legal tender in Kuwait. Nearly 20% of the population in Kuwait are Indians, mostly hailing from South India.

Saleem Murad, Managing Director, RMI, said: “We are delighted to associate with GoAir and we are glad to be a part of GoAir’s online operations with Kuwait in the capacity of Passenger General Sales Agency for the State of Kuwait. We are thankful to the Government of Kuwait, Government of India and Jeh Wadia and his team for making our long-cherished dream come true. We will extend our wholehearted support to ensure GoAir commence operations to more and more destinations in India in the near future.”

GoAir currently operates more than 300 daily flights and carried around 13.26 lakh passengers in the month of July 2019. GoAir flies to 24 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar. Goair flies to 7 international destinations, including Bangkok, Phuket, Malé, Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait.

