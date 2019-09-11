Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
3-min read

GoAir Announces Daily Flight from Kannur to Kuwait, Prices Start at Rs 13,160 for Return Tickets

With fares starting from Rs. 13,160 for a return ticket, GoAir will be operating daily flights from Kuwait to Kannur and back, starting 19 September 2019.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
GoAir Announces Daily Flight from Kannur to Kuwait, Prices Start at Rs 13,160 for Return Tickets
Image for Representation (GoAir)
Loading...

Close on the heels of launching Abu Dhabi, Muscat and Dubai, GoAir has launched its 4th destination, Kuwait, as part of its GCC strategy. With an attractive starting price of KD 56 (INR 13,160) for a return ticket, GoAir will be operating daily flights G8 62 from Kuwait to Kannur and G8 61 from Kannur to Kuwait starting 19 September 2019. GoAir will be deploying its brand new Airbus A320neo aircraft on this important sector in the Gulf. The inaugural flight will take-off from Kannur International Airport at 07:00 hours (local time) and reach Kuwait at 09:30 hours (local time).

GoAir also announced the appointment of its General Sales Agent (GSA), Kuwait’s Resource Management International (RMI). RMI is part of Kuwait’s Al-Waseet Travel Tourism Services (WTTS). WTTS is a full-service travel management company that is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Association of American Travel Agents (ASTA), and it has International Standards Organization certification (ISO 9001:2008). WTTS is ranked as one of the top TMCs in Kuwait and it now has an office in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and there are plans to start more offices in the GCC. WTTS is proud to be a fully-integrated network partner of the ATPI Group, giving them a multi-national presence in more than 50 countries worldwide. ATPI has a group turnover in excess of 1.7 billion US Dollars annually. Being a network partner allows WTTS access to some of the latest technology available in the global travel industry.

Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, Go Air, said: “I am very pleased to announce the launch of GoAir flights to and from Kuwait. This is our 7th international destination – 4th in the Gulf and sequentially it is our 31st destination. There is a huge pent-up demand on the Kuwait – Kannur – Kuwait sector and we intend to cater to this segment with our basic three-tier business principle: punctuality, affordability and convenience. India and Kuwait have traditionally enjoyed friendly relations, rooted in history and have stood the test of time. Go Air’s Kuwait flight is one more step in that direction.” Wadia added: “I take this opportunity to thank the Government of Kuwait and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for providing all the necessary support. I also thank our GSA Kuwait-based RMI and the Al-Waseet Travel Tourism Services for their deep support and assistance.”

It must be noted that geographic proximity, historical trade links, cultural affinities and presence of large number of Indian nationals in Kuwait continue to sustain and nurture this long-standing relationship between the two countries. India has been a natural trading partner of Kuwait and until 1961 Indian Rupee was the legal tender in Kuwait. Nearly 20% of the population in Kuwait are Indians, mostly hailing from South India.

Saleem Murad, Managing Director, RMI, said: “We are delighted to associate with GoAir and we are glad to be a part of GoAir’s online operations with Kuwait in the capacity of Passenger General Sales Agency for the State of Kuwait. We are thankful to the Government of Kuwait, Government of India and Jeh Wadia and his team for making our long-cherished dream come true. We will extend our wholehearted support to ensure GoAir commence operations to more and more destinations in India in the near future.”

GoAir currently operates more than 300 daily flights and carried around 13.26 lakh passengers in the month of July 2019. GoAir flies to 24 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar. Goair flies to 7 international destinations, including Bangkok, Phuket, Malé, Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram