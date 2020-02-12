Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

GoAir Announces Daily Flight on Mumbai-Doha Route from March 19

Currently, GoAir operate flights to total nine international destinations -- Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuwait and Dammam.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2020, 10:54 AM IST
Image for Representation (GoAir)

GoAir on Tuesday announced that it will be starting a daily flight on the Mumbai-Doha route from March 19. Currently, the budget carrier operate flights to total nine international destinations -- Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuwait and Dammam.

Jeh Wadia, the managing director of GoAir, said, "I must share that our operations in the Gulf region have received an exceptional response and the launch of the Doha sector is in line with our aggressive growth plans."

The airline's press release said, "Doha is GoAir's first destination in the state of Qatar and the 6th in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries. The Mumbai Doha Mumbai flights will commence from 19th March 2020," the airline said in its press release."

Recently, close on the heels of launching Abu Dhabi, Muscat and Dubai, GoAir had launched its 4th destination, Kuwait, as part of its GCC strategy. With an attractive starting price of KD 56 (INR 13,160) for a return ticket, GoAir is operating daily flights G8 62 from Kuwait to Kannur and G8 61 from Kannur to Kuwait starting 19 September 2019. GoAir will be deploying its brand new Airbus A320neo aircraft on this important sector in the Gulf. The inaugural flight will take-off from Kannur International Airport at 07:00 hours (local time) and reach Kuwait at 09:30 hours (local time).

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
