GoAir Announces Discounted Flight Tickets Starting at Just Rs 957, Limited Period Offer

GoAir, the budget air carrier from India has announced its 'Super Saver Fares' promotional scheme. Under the scheme, GoAir is offering flight tickets at fares starting just ₹ 957 for travel till 30th Sept, 2020. This is a limited period offer.

GoAir is not the only India carrier to offer promotional schemes as low cost carrier IndiGo announced a four-day special Valentine sale on travel across its network within India with all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 999. The airline is offering one million seats on discounted fares from February 11 to February 14. The sale is valid for travel from March 1 to September 30, a company statement said.

On the other hand, Air Asia is offering massive discounts on tickets to various destinations on Valentine's day. Prices for the flights start at Rs 1099 from Guwahati to Imphal. The cost of the tickets are non-refundable in case of cancellation. The scheme, however, is only available for online bookings and can be done by visiting the company's official website.

