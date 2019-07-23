Take the pledge to vote

GoAir Announces Flights to Bangkok, Dubai, Kuwait; Launches 7 New International Routes

The Wadia group promoted non-listed carrier GoAir will start seven new international routes with daily flights to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Bangkok, Phuket and Maldives.

PTI

Updated:July 23, 2019, 8:43 AM IST
Representative image (Reuters)
Budget carrier GoAir announced the launch of flight services on seven new international routes, including three new destinations Bangkok, Dubai and Kuwait, as part of its overseas expansion plans, starting July 19. The services on the new routes are subject to regulatory approval, GoAir said in a release.

GoAir will be starting seven new international routes with daily flights to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Bangkok from stations such as Mumbai, New Delhi and Kannur, the airline

said. Of the seven new routes, Bangkok, Dubai and Kuwait are new 'markets' for GoAir, whereas the other routes are already on the airline's network albeit from different domestic cities.

GoAir already flies to Abu Dhabi and Muscat from Kannur, and it flies to Phuket and Maldives from Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. The services to Maldives are, however, currently on hold, it added.

"These planned launches will strengthen GoAir's presence in the Middle East and South East Asian countries. The network expansion is in sync with our vision to expand our footprint in strategic markets and to grow our business profitably," said Jeh Wadia, managing director and acting chief executive officer, GoAir.

This time GoAir is entering new destinations such as Kuwait, Dubai and Bangkok and we intend to continue the momentum in the near future, he added.

The Wadia group-promoted non-listed carrier GoAir at present flies to Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar.

Loading...
