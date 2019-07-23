GoAir Announces Flights to Bangkok, Dubai, Kuwait; Launches 7 New International Routes
The Wadia group promoted non-listed carrier GoAir will start seven new international routes with daily flights to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Bangkok, Phuket and Maldives.
Representative image (Reuters)
Budget carrier GoAir announced the launch of flight services on seven new international routes, including three new destinations Bangkok, Dubai and Kuwait, as part of its overseas expansion plans, starting July 19. The services on the new routes are subject to regulatory approval, GoAir said in a release.
GoAir will be starting seven new international routes with daily flights to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Muscat, Bangkok from stations such as Mumbai, New Delhi and Kannur, the airline
said. Of the seven new routes, Bangkok, Dubai and Kuwait are new 'markets' for GoAir, whereas the other routes are already on the airline's network albeit from different domestic cities.
GoAir already flies to Abu Dhabi and Muscat from Kannur, and it flies to Phuket and Maldives from Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. The services to Maldives are, however, currently on hold, it added.
"These planned launches will strengthen GoAir's presence in the Middle East and South East Asian countries. The network expansion is in sync with our vision to expand our footprint in strategic markets and to grow our business profitably," said Jeh Wadia, managing director and acting chief executive officer, GoAir.
This time GoAir is entering new destinations such as Kuwait, Dubai and Bangkok and we intend to continue the momentum in the near future, he added.
The Wadia group-promoted non-listed carrier GoAir at present flies to Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
OnePlus 7 is Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Shirtless Pics of Nick Jonas Has Fans Gushing Over His 'Dad Bod'
- Disappointing Not to be Picked in India Squad: Shubman Gill
- Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
- Was a Brazil Priest Really Pushed Off Stage for Saying 'Fat Women Can't Go to Heaven'?
- German Woman Tries to Buy Audi Car with 'Monopoly' Money, Gets Busted