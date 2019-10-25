GoAir Announces Malé Winter Schedule from Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru

GoAir today announced the winter schedule for Malé, Maldives. Effective December 1, GoAir will operate direct flights to Malé five days a week from Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru. Bookings are now open for travel, effective December 1, 2019, to January 31, 2020, and is timed ahead of the upcoming holiday and wedding season in India. For the winter schedule, GoAir is offering return fares as low as Rs 9,999 all-inclusive.

1. Mumbai – Malé – Mumbai: GoAir’s direct flight G8 23 will depart from Mumbai at 09.00 am and arrive in Malé at 11.15 am hours, every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. On its return journey, flight G8 24 will leave Malé every Wednesday and Sunday at 12.10 pm and on Thursday it will leave at 12.20 pm to arrive in Mumbai at 03.40 pm.

Fares: Return flight for Mumbai-Malé-Mumbai sector are Rs 11,999 (all-inclusive).

2. Delhi – Malé – Delhi: Flight G8 33 will take off from Delhi at 10.35 am and arrive in Malé at 02.15 pm, and flight G8 34 departs from Malé at 03:15 pm and arrive in Delhi at 07:45 pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Fares: Return flight for Delhi-Malé-Delhi sector are Rs 15,999 (all-inclusive).

3. Bengaluru – Malé – Bengaluru: Flight G8 will take off from Bengaluru at 01:10 pm and arrive in Malé at 02:40 pm, and on its return journey flight G8 44 will leave Malé at 03:45 pm and reach Bengaluru at 06:10 pm every Wednesday and Sunday.

Fares: Return flight for Bengaluru-Malé-Bengaluru sector are 9,999 (all-inclusive).

Flight tickets can be booked through the official GoAir website, or through the GoAir mobile app. The Maldivian capital known for its scenic white sandy beaches, azure sea waters and exotic, colorful coral reefs is a popular tourist destination. Malé is the throbbing, mercantile heart of Maldives. Yet its laid-back lifestyle on scenic beaches with fresh produce from the island is a hot favourite for honeymooners as well as families looking for a relaxing getaway destination. Ahead of the upcoming holiday season the new flights connecting Malé to Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru will aid travellers to enjoy all that this beautiful tropical island has to offer.

GoAir currently operates 330 daily flights and carried around 13.27 lakh passengers in the month of September 2019. GoAir flies to 25 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar. GoAir flies to 8 international destinations, including Phuket, Malé, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuwait and Singapore.

