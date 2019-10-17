Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

GoAir Announces Pre-Diwali Offers with Ticket Prices Starting at Rs 1,296

The offers are applicable on all routes that GoAir flies across 33 destinations and can be booked through the official website of the carrier, or through GoAir mobile app.

News18.com

October 17, 2019
GoAir Announces Pre-Diwali Offers with Ticket Prices Starting at Rs 1,296
Representative image (Reuters)

GoAir has announced pre-Diwali 24-hour super saver deal wherein customers can book tickets for as low as Rs. 1296 onwards (inclusive of taxes) for international and domestic routes.

The 24-hour pre-Diwali festive offer started at 15:00 hours on 16th October opening up an opportunity for last-minute travellers to book tickets at unbelievable fares and ends at 15:00 hours on 17th October. The travel period has been announced to be between 20th and 23rd October 2019.

The offers are applicable on all routes that GoAir flies across 33 destinations and can be booked through the official website of the carrier, or through GoAir mobile app. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers and is not applicable on group bookings. In case of the cancellation of the offer tickets, standard cancellation charges will apply.

GoAir currently operates 325+ daily flights and carried around 13.91 lakh passengers in the month of August 2019. GoAir flies to 25 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar. GoAir flies to 8 international destinations, including Phuket, Malé (seasonal), Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Dubai, Kuwait and now Singapore.

Edited by: Anirudh SK
