1-min read

GoAir Announces Promotional Fares for 2020, Tickets Starting at Rs 1,420

This ‘FlySmart’ initiative is part of GoAir's initiative to make air travel more affordable for its customers by asking them to book their tickets in advance.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 1:10 PM IST
File photo of Go Air.
Between January 14 and July 31, 2020, GoAir will be flying to 24 Indian cities at reduced airfares. Passengers flying from Delhi to any of the airlines’ 24 domestic destinations can book their tickets between 3 – 8 September 2019, with ticket prices starting from Rs 1420. GoAir’s 2020 ‘FlySmart’ initiative is part of the airline’s initiative to make air travel more affordable for its customers by asking them to book their tickets in advance.

As part of its ticket-pricing strategy for 2020, GoAir has launched fares across all domestic sectors that it operates in, that will end with “20” as the last two digits. Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said: “We Indians are aligning with our global counterparts i.e., vacations are being planned 120 – 180 and in some cases even 210 days in advance. It is heartening to see that the benefits of advance planning are being understood well and customers are ready to take longer period calls. Customers have come to realize the full potential and the power of choice, be it 4 or 5-star hotel for the price of 2 or 3-star hotel, availability of choice of room, view, location, fare, etc. Go ahead and exercise your freedom to choose flights that best suit your holidaying needs, celebrate Holi with friends in Lucknow or plan a tour to Ahmedabad to witness the kite flying festival or just plan a Maha Shivratri in Mumbai or even fly to Goa to have a Sundowner.”

Image for Representation (GoAir)

GoAir currently operates 300 daily flights, and flies to 24 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar. It also flies to 6 international destinations, including Phuket, Bangkok, Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Male, with flights other two destinations soon to be added.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
