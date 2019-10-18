GoAir Commences Flight Services from Lengpui Airport in Aizawl

GoAir, on October 15, commenced its first flight from Lengpui Airport in Aizawl. Mizoram CM Pu Zoramthanga was the chief guest for the Inaugural occasion which started with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Other dignitaries present for the event were Mr. Harjinder Singh Bhasin, Vice President - Airports, GoAir, Mr. Sanjeev Jindal - Regional Executive Director for North East, Airports Authority of India, Pu Lalnunmawia Chuaungo IAS - Chief Secretary, Mizoram, Mr. Ashish Kundra - Commissioner & Secretary GAD( General Administration Department) Aviation, Mr. J Lalhmingliana - Wing Commander, Mr. SBK Singh - DGP, Mr. SR Mahto - AAI AJL Airport Incharge, Mr. Saidenga - Airport Director and also Commander CRPF and Principal Consultant Aviation.

At the event Chief Minister - Pu Zoramthanga said, “We are really grateful to GoAir for starting their operations to Aizawl and helping the state to gain access to rest of the country through increased frequency of flights. We are hopeful that this is beginning to connect this part of the country with the mainland. This would be providing us with the long-awaited much-needed air connectivity between Guwahati and Aizawl as well as Kolkata.”

GoAir will operate daily direct flights to Guwahati, further connecting Kolkata and other parts of India to Aizawl.

