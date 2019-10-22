Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

GoAir Continues to Achieve Highest On-Time-Performance Among Domestic Carriers

During the month, GoAir flew 13.27 lakhs passengers with barely 0.12% cancellations as against an industry average of 1.37% for scheduled domestic airlines.

News18.com

Updated:October 22, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Image for representation only.
Image for representation only.

GoAir continues to be the most punctual airline in September 2019, according to the latest data released by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The airline has been an ace performer consecutively for 13 months. As per the data released, GoAir registered 85.4% on-time-performance (OTP), the highest among scheduled domestic airlines in September 2019.

During the month, GoAir flew 13.27 lakhs passengers with barely 0.12% cancellations as against an industry average of 1.37% for scheduled domestic airlines. The airline had 0.5 complains per 10,000 passengers.

Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said: “We are glad that GoAir continues to shine when it comes to OTP. GoAir operates its business on three basic principles: punctuality, affordability and convenience. We thank our customers for voting us as the most trusted and greatest brand this year.”

GoAir currently operates 325+ daily flights and carried around 13.27 lakhs passengers in the month of September 2019. GoAir flies to 25 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar. GoAir flies to 8 international destinations, including Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore and Kuwait.

Similarly, in August the carrier registered 85.1% OTP, the highest among scheduled domestic airlines. During the month of August 2019, GoAir flew 13.91 lakh passengers with barely 0.85% cancellations as against an industry average of 1.61% for scheduled domestic airlines in the month of Aug 2019. The airline had 0.4 complaint rate per 10,000 passengers in the month August 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram