GoAir Continues to Achieve Highest On-Time-Performance Among Domestic Carriers

GoAir continues to be the most punctual airline in September 2019, according to the latest data released by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The airline has been an ace performer consecutively for 13 months. As per the data released, GoAir registered 85.4% on-time-performance (OTP), the highest among scheduled domestic airlines in September 2019.

During the month, GoAir flew 13.27 lakhs passengers with barely 0.12% cancellations as against an industry average of 1.37% for scheduled domestic airlines. The airline had 0.5 complains per 10,000 passengers.

Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said: “We are glad that GoAir continues to shine when it comes to OTP. GoAir operates its business on three basic principles: punctuality, affordability and convenience. We thank our customers for voting us as the most trusted and greatest brand this year.”

GoAir currently operates 325+ daily flights and carried around 13.27 lakhs passengers in the month of September 2019. GoAir flies to 25 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar. GoAir flies to 8 international destinations, including Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore and Kuwait.

Similarly, in August the carrier registered 85.1% OTP, the highest among scheduled domestic airlines. During the month of August 2019, GoAir flew 13.91 lakh passengers with barely 0.85% cancellations as against an industry average of 1.61% for scheduled domestic airlines in the month of Aug 2019. The airline had 0.4 complaint rate per 10,000 passengers in the month August 2019.

