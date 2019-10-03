Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Auto
1-min read

GoAir Expands Network With 12 Additional Flights

By adding these 12 new flights to its existing services, GoAir airlines will now be operating more than 325 flights a day.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
GoAir Expands Network With 12 Additional Flights
Image for Representation (GoAir)

Budget carrier GoAir announced the expansion of its domestic network with the addition of 12 flights, including new flights between Delhi-Chandigarh, Lucknow-Ahmedabad and Kolkata-Lucknow from October 5. Besides this, GoAir has also increased frequency on Kolkata-Guwahati (four flights) and Ahmedabad-Chandigarh (two flights) routes, the airline said in a release. With the addition of these new services, the airline will be operating a total of over 325 flights per day, it said. The launch of 12 new flights is in continuation with GoAir's aggressive expansion plans. There are six new flights and other six flights are frequency additions on our existing sectors," GoAir managing director Jeh Wadia said. GoAir has already connected Lucknow to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and the new flight to Kolkata are in sync with the company's vision to connect Lucknow to India's metro cities, he added.

The airline also said it has added 16 aircraft to the fleet since the launch of international operations in October last year, which has resulted in 90 new flights. GoAir has added eight new airports to its network: Phuket, Male, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Dubai, Bangkok, Kannur and Kuwait, it said. The city-based airline currently operates 330 daily flights to 24 domestic and seven international destinations.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

