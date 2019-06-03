Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

GoAir Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Aurangabad Airport

The flight G8-586 had 158 people on board including the crew, GoAir said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:June 3, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
GoAir Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Aurangabad Airport
Representational Image (Image: GoAir)
A technical glitch forced budget carrier GoAir to divert its city-bound flight from Patna to Aurangabad, where it made an emergency landing. The flight G8-586 had 158 people on board including the crew, GoAir said in a statement. "GoAir flight G8-586 from Patna to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Aurangabad airport due to a technical glitch," the airline said in the statement. All the 158 passengers on board, including crew, landed safely and will be accommodated on an alternate flight to their destination, it added.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
