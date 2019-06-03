English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GoAir Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Aurangabad Airport
The flight G8-586 had 158 people on board including the crew, GoAir said in a statement.
Representational Image (Image: GoAir)
Loading...
A technical glitch forced budget carrier GoAir to divert its city-bound flight from Patna to Aurangabad, where it made an emergency landing. The flight G8-586 had 158 people on board including the crew, GoAir said in a statement. "GoAir flight G8-586 from Patna to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Aurangabad airport due to a technical glitch," the airline said in the statement. All the 158 passengers on board, including crew, landed safely and will be accommodated on an alternate flight to their destination, it added.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Forces of Fashion Unite for Hottest Magazine Cover Shoot
- Priyanka Chopra Would Love to be Prime Minister of India, Wants Nick Jonas to Run for US President
- Audi Slashes Price of A3 Sedan by Rs 5 Lakh, to Start from Rs 28.9 Lakh
- Tendulkar Reveals How Phone Call From Richards Changed His Mind in 2007
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Photographer Becomes Star After Stunning Crowd Catch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results