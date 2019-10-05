GoAir Introduces Two New Airbus A320 Aircraft Into its Fleet
The airline plans to start operation to its 8th international destination and 25th domestic destination in India, subject to regulatory approvals.
GoAir adds two A320 aircraft to its fleet. (Image source: GoAir)
GoAir has added two new aircraft to its fleet. One A320 aircraft arrived from Germany’s major port city Hamburg and another A320 aircraft from Toulouse in France, making it a rare twin delivery in the history of Indian aviation. GoAir has doubled its fleet in less than two years, earning itself the coveted title of India’s fastest-growing airline that operates 325+ daily flights connecting 24 domestic and 7 international destinations.
Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said: “The induction of twin aircraft in the GoAir fleet is in sync with our strategy of aggressive growth and expansion of our network. Our plan is to add at least one aircraft on average every month – GoAir has flown 76 million passengers since inception and our aim is to achieve 100 million passengers in the next two years. Our daily flights have grown by 41% to 325+ as compared to 230 daily flights the same time last year. These two additional aircraft will offer greater flexibility to add new routes – Aizawl and Singapore – as well as cater to seasonal demand.
The airline plans to start operation to its 8th international destination and 25th domestic destination in India, subject to regulatory approvals. In August 2019, GoAir achieved the highest on-time-performance as 85.1% amongst the scheduled domestic airlines, 12th month in a row. During the same month, GoAir flew 13.91 lakh passengers with barely 0.85% cancellations as against an industry average of 1.61% for scheduled domestic airlines. Also, the airline had 0.4 complaint rate per 10,000 passengers in August 2019.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Travis Scott Denies Cheating on Kylie Jenner, Calls Such Reports 'False Stories'
- Hugo Lloris Gets Nasty Injury After Howler vs Brighton, De Gea and Gurpreet Wish Him Speedy Recovery
- Bose Puts The Sleepbuds to Bed Citing Battery Issues, But I’m Glad I Slept With Them
- GoPro Hero 8 Black And GoPro Max Action Cameras Are All About Versatility
- Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving His Lamborghini Urus Worth Rs 3 Crore, Only Among 50 Buyers in India