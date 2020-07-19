GoAir Launches Easy Hotel Quarantine Packages for Domestic, Int'l Passengers Starting at Rs 1,400

GoAir has introduced “Quarantine Packages” – a first in India by any airline. The Quarantine Packages are available for passengers arriving into different cities in India from overseas or within India to ensure the passengers get quarantined easily at the selected hotels.

Passengers can choose from a range of hotels including budget or high-end hotels in Kochi, Kannur, Bengaluru, Delhi or Ahmedabad. Passengers can now avail of hotel quarantine package starting at Rs 1,400 (approx. US$19) per person per night to INR 5,900 (approx. US$79) per person per night and that too from their station of origin. Customers can book the holiday package by visiting the airline's official website.

Also Watch:

Commenting on the launch, GoAir Spokesperson said: “At GoAir we realize the quarantine requirements of our passengers and the thoughts that cross their mind before starting the journey. Having flown 18,195 stranded Indians on 103 flights in a month’s time (between 10th June – 10th July), we factored their feedback to develop this innovative platform. With the help of GoHoliday Quarantine Packages, our esteemed passengers can be rest assured that their end-to-end journey is taken care of. In fact, we have kept it agnostic – anyone who is flying into Kochi, Kannur, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad can avail of these quarantine packages.”