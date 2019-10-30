GoAir Launches New Flights From Delhi to Bengaluru and Kolkata
GoAir will operate non-stop flights from Kolkata to Delhi thrice a week from October 27, and four times a week from Bengaluru to Delhi from October 28.
Image for Representation (GoAir)
GoAir today announced the introduction of additional frequencies on its Kolkata-Delhi and Bengaluru-Delhi sectors. This new service will also enable GoAir passengers to have better connectivity to and from Singapore from Kolkata and Bangalore. Effective from October 27, 2019, GoAir will operate non-stop flights from Kolkata to Delhi thrice a week with fares starting from Rs 5,882 for a return trip. The flight G8 115 from Kolkata will depart at 09.35 am on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and will arrive in Delhi at 12.25 am. The return non-stop flight G8 114 will depart from Delhi at 03.10 pm and will arrive in Kolkata at 05.40 pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Starting from October 28, the non-stop flights from Bengaluru to Delhi will operate four times a week, with fares starting from Rs 5,335 for a return trip. The flight G8 117 from Bengaluru will depart at 05.45 am on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and will arrive in Delhi at 11:40. The return non-stop flight G8 112 will depart from Delhi at 02.20 pm and will arrive in Bengaluru at 05:10 pm on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Commenting on the added frequency, Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir said, “The launch of additional frequencies is in sync with our aggressive network expansion plans. Besides, these flights will play the dual role of providing enhanced connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Singapore to Bengaluru and Kolkata. GoAir operates its business on three basic principles of punctuality, affordability and convenience.”
GoAir currently operates 330 daily flights and carried around 13.27 lakh passengers in the month of September 2019. GoAir flies to 25 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar. GoAir flies to 8 international destinations, including Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuwait and Singapore.
