GoAir Launches Non-Stop Flights to Singapore from Bengaluru and Kolkata

GoAir has launched non-stop flights to Singapore from Bengaluru and Kolkata. Starting 18th October 2019, GoAir will operate Bengaluru – Singapore – Bengaluru flights four days in a week and effective 19th October 2019, GoAir will operate the Kolkata – Singapore – Kolkata flights three days in a week. Apart from the new international destination, GoAir also announced daily flights to its 25th domestic destination- Aizawl in Mizoram.

GoAir’s inaugural flight G8 27 on 18th October 2019 from Bengaluru to Singapore will take-off from Kempegowda International Airport at 19:45 hours and reach Singapore on 19th October 2019 at 03:20 hours. The return flight G8 28 will depart from Singapore's Changi Airport on 19th October 2019 at 04:50 hrs and will arrive in Bengaluru at 07:35 hrs.

GoAir’s inaugural flight G8 35 from Kolkata to Singapore will take-off on 19th October 2019 from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at 20:25 hours and reach Singapore's Changi Airport on 20th October 2019 at 03:35 hours. The return flight G8 36 will depart from Singapore on 20th October 2019 at 04:40 hrs and will arrive in Kolkata at 06:25 hrs.

The new daily flights to and from Aizawl will operate out of Lengpui Airport which is located 32 km from Aizawl. GoAir flight G8 248 will depart from Guwahati at 06:50 hours and arrive in Aizawl at 07:50 hours. The return flight G8 249 will depart from Aizawl at 08:40 hours and arrive in Guwahati on 09:50 hours.

