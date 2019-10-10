GoAir Launches Non-Stop Flights to Singapore from Bengaluru and Kolkata
GoAir will operate Bengaluru – Singapore – Bengaluru flights four days in a week and effective 19th October 2019, GoAir will operate the Kolkata – Singapore – Kolkata flights three days in a week.
GoAir TaxiBot. (Image source: GoAir)
GoAir has launched non-stop flights to Singapore from Bengaluru and Kolkata. Starting 18th October 2019, GoAir will operate Bengaluru – Singapore – Bengaluru flights four days in a week and effective 19th October 2019, GoAir will operate the Kolkata – Singapore – Kolkata flights three days in a week. Apart from the new international destination, GoAir also announced daily flights to its 25th domestic destination- Aizawl in Mizoram.
GoAir’s inaugural flight G8 27 on 18th October 2019 from Bengaluru to Singapore will take-off from Kempegowda International Airport at 19:45 hours and reach Singapore on 19th October 2019 at 03:20 hours. The return flight G8 28 will depart from Singapore's Changi Airport on 19th October 2019 at 04:50 hrs and will arrive in Bengaluru at 07:35 hrs.
GoAir’s inaugural flight G8 35 from Kolkata to Singapore will take-off on 19th October 2019 from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at 20:25 hours and reach Singapore's Changi Airport on 20th October 2019 at 03:35 hours. The return flight G8 36 will depart from Singapore on 20th October 2019 at 04:40 hrs and will arrive in Kolkata at 06:25 hrs.
The new daily flights to and from Aizawl will operate out of Lengpui Airport which is located 32 km from Aizawl. GoAir flight G8 248 will depart from Guwahati at 06:50 hours and arrive in Aizawl at 07:50 hours. The return flight G8 249 will depart from Aizawl at 08:40 hours and arrive in Guwahati on 09:50 hours.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 in Big Trouble as BJP MLA Seeks Ban
- Vodafone Idea Says Their Customers Don’t Have to Bother About IUC With Unlimited Calls
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Airtel, Vodafone Etc. Are No Longer Free: Should You be Worried?
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Other Mobile Networks Are no Longer Free; IUC Charges in Focus
- Watch: Monkey Sits on Indian Cop's Shoulder and Gives Him a Free Hair-Care