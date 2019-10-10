Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

GoAir Launches Non-Stop Flights to Singapore from Bengaluru and Kolkata

GoAir will operate Bengaluru – Singapore – Bengaluru flights four days in a week and effective 19th October 2019, GoAir will operate the Kolkata – Singapore – Kolkata flights three days in a week.

News18.com

Updated:October 10, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
GoAir Launches Non-Stop Flights to Singapore from Bengaluru and Kolkata
GoAir TaxiBot. (Image source: GoAir)

GoAir has launched non-stop flights to Singapore from Bengaluru and Kolkata. Starting 18th October 2019, GoAir will operate Bengaluru – Singapore – Bengaluru flights four days in a week and effective 19th October 2019, GoAir will operate the Kolkata – Singapore – Kolkata flights three days in a week. Apart from the new international destination, GoAir also announced daily flights to its 25th domestic destination- Aizawl in Mizoram.

GoAir’s inaugural flight G8 27 on 18th October 2019 from Bengaluru to Singapore will take-off from Kempegowda International Airport at 19:45 hours and reach Singapore on 19th October 2019 at 03:20 hours. The return flight G8 28 will depart from Singapore's Changi Airport on 19th October 2019 at 04:50 hrs and will arrive in Bengaluru at 07:35 hrs.

GoAir’s inaugural flight G8 35 from Kolkata to Singapore will take-off on 19th October 2019 from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport at 20:25 hours and reach Singapore's Changi Airport on 20th October 2019 at 03:35 hours. The return flight G8 36 will depart from Singapore on 20th October 2019 at 04:40 hrs and will arrive in Kolkata at 06:25 hrs.

The new daily flights to and from Aizawl will operate out of Lengpui Airport which is located 32 km from Aizawl. GoAir flight G8 248 will depart from Guwahati at 06:50 hours and arrive in Aizawl at 07:50 hours. The return flight G8 249 will depart from Aizawl at 08:40 hours and arrive in Guwahati on 09:50 hours.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram