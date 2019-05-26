Take the pledge to vote

GoAir Offers Discounted Flight Tickets Starting at Rs 899, Over 1 Million Seats up For Grabs

GoAir under its three-day sale offers one million seats at fares starting Rs 899 for travel from June 15 to December 31.

PTI

Updated:May 26, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
GoAir Offers Discounted Flight Tickets Starting at Rs 899, Over 1 Million Seats up For Grabs
Representative photo (File Photo/Reuters)
In one of its largest-ever discounted ticket schemes, budget carrier GoAir Friday put one million seats up for grabs with fares starting at Rs 899 across its domestic network. The bookings under the three-day sale will start from May 27.

GoAir under its three-day sale offers one million seats at fares starting Rs 899 for travel from June 15 to December 31, GoAir said in a release.

The sale offer will give customers the freedom to choose their date, time and cost of travel between June and December.

Moreover, the 'Mega Million Sale' with a starting price of Rs 899 onward comes at a time when everybody has been voicing concerns about rising fares," said Jeh Wadia, managing director, GoAir.

Besides, GoAir is offering a host of special discounts such a cashback of up to Rs 500 on payment done through Paytm wallet on flight ticket booking of minimum transaction of Rs 2,499, a flat 10 per cent discount on minimum spend of Rs 1,999 on the Myntra app or website, which is valid until August 31.

It is also offering discount of flat Rs 1,500 or 20 per cent, whichever is lower, on booking a ride though ZoomCar, which can be availed till December 31 as well as an up to 40 per cent discount along with extra 25 per cent off with coupon code FabGoAir, it said.

Mumbai-based GoAir operated over 270 flights per day to 24 domestic and four international destinations.
