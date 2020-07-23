GoAir Opens Middle Seat Booking on Same PNR for Social Distancing, Provides Online Doctor Service

Close on the heels of launching Quarantine Packages, GoAir has launched two new initiatives. The first is called GoMore wherein passengers can book another adjacent seat on the same PNR for better social distancing. The GoMore ticket can be booked across channels, including the airline’s website, mobile app and travel agents. For the adjacent seat, no additional baggage allowance, meals or any other service will be available.

The other initiative that GoAir has launched is Online Doctor Consultation in association with MFine, an on-demand healthcare platform. GoAir passengers will have instant access, as per the company, to over 3000 doctors across 500 hospitals network and call by paying consultation fee of Rs 99. The company claims that the passengers will be able to “skip” the waiting room and consult with the doctors in the city on their mobile phone.

“At every stage we want our passengers to feel confident when travelling with GoAir and to achieve that, we are introducing a slew of measures. Recently we introduced Quarantine Packages and today we are introducing GoMore and Online Doctor Consultation. There are few more value adds in the offing that will provide passengers with additional confidence to travel,” said the GoAir Spokesperson.

GoAir passengers can also opt for a full-body check (that includes over 50 tests) for Rs 599 or an advanced full body check (that includes over 75 tests) for Rs 999. Both the health checks include a free report evaluation with a doctor on MFine.