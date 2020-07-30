GoAir Repatriates Over 37,000 Indian Nationals From Gulf Countries Since June Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Budget carrier GoAir has said that it operated over 200 international charter flights and repatriated 37,990 stranded Indians since June amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. To recall, GoAir commenced repatriation flight operations, that included both Vande Bharat Mission flights and private international charters, from June 10. Under Vande Bharat Mission, GoAir flew 15 flights and repatriated 2,544 Indians from the Gulf countries to cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and others, the airline said in its statement.

“GoAir continues to support the nation’s repatriation efforts including Vande Bharat Mission flights and international private charters. GoAir’s cockpit crew, cabin crew, airport staff and various other teams have put in phenomenal efforts to fly back our stranded fellow citizens and reunite them with their families, Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said. Wadia further said that the GoAir will continue to support the government and ready to commence more international charter flights under the Vande Bharat Mission to bring the Indians back home.

The airline said that among the Gulf countries, Saudi Arabia emerged as the top destination for its repatriation flights, followed by Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, and Oman. GoAir revealed that it operated 69 flights between Saudi Arabia and India and brought back 12,123 passengers, with Damman and Riyadh accounting for 55 and 14 flights respectively. Besides, the airlines claimed that it operated 64 repatriation flights from Kuwait and brought back 11,236 stranded Indians.

As for UAE, the airlines said it commenced 22 flights Dubai and 12 from Abu Dubai which saw 3,949 and 2,129 Indians flying back home. Furthermore, GoAir operated 24 flights from Doha and Qatar and 21 flights from Muscat in Oman. The number of stranded Indians came back from Doha was 4,249 whereas, from Muscat, the airlines repatriated 3,773 people.