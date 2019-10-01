GoAir Successfully Tests TaxiBot, Plans to Deploy Them At Major Airports in the Near Future

GoAir has successfully tested TaxiBot - a semi-robotic pilot-operated tow vehicle - at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. With this, the airline has become a part of airlines that are planning to use TaxiBots to reduce fuel combustion as well as noise pollution. Rather than the conventional system where the GoAir pilot switches on the engine to take the plane from parking bay to the runway, in future, the pilots will use TaxiBots to transport GoAir aircraft to the runway without switching the engine on. Besides, TaxiBots will also ensure faster turnaround and result in better on-time-performance.

Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said: “GoAir has always been at the forefront of using technology for the benefit of passengers, environment and the airline’s business. In 2016, GoAir doubled its order for Airbus A320neo (new engine option) to 144 – these aircraft offers approximately 20% better fuel efficiency. Now, it is the time for TaxiBots – GoAir plans to deploy TaxiBots at all the major airports within the next few quarters.”

