GoAir Summer Sale Announced; Discounted Flight Tickets at Just Rs 955, International Airfare at Rs 5,799

GoAir, the budget air carrier has announced its Summer Sale offer with domestic flight tickets starting just at ₹ 955. GoAir is also offering discounts on international airfare starting at just Rs 5,799. These airfares are all inclusive and valid till blackout period ends.

This is the third sale announced by GoAir in a span of just one month. Earlier in February, GoAir announced 'Go Fly Sales' promotional scheme. Under the scheme, GoAir was offering flight tickets at fares starting just ₹ 957 for travel till 15th April, 2020. Go Air also offered discounts on international airfare starting at just Rs 5,295.

The offer was a limited period offer starting on 24th Feb 2020 and valid upto Rs 26th Feb 2020, while the travel period is between 11th March – 15th April 2020.

Under the new Summer Scheme, GoAir is offering the discounts on 34 sectors, with the cheapest ticket on Ahemdabad - Indore route starting at Rs 955.

