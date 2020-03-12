GoAir Summer Sale: Domestic Flights from Rs 955, International from Rs 5,490

GoAir, the budget Indian carrier is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 955, all-inclusive, for domestic flyers and Rs 5,490 for international flyers. GoAir is also allowing flyers to book the tickets with "Zero Rescheduling fees." GoAir's Rs 955 offer opened for booking on Thursday, March 12, 2020, and will continue till Saturday, March 14, 2020. Flyers can book the ticket and travel between April 15, 2020, and June 30, 2020.

GoAir has, however, not disclosed the number of seats on offer under the sale. The aviation company in its website has said that the offer is not applicable in combination with any other promotion or promo code. It also mentioned that a group discount is not applicable to the offer. "No rescheduling fee = No worries! Fly Smart with GoAir and pay zero charges when it comes to rescheduling your flights! Fares starting Rs 955*," GoAir said in a tweet.

GoAir's latest offer "Zero Rescheduling fee, Zero Tension" is applicable on bookings made across all channels. "Ticket is non-refundable," noted GoAir. It further said, "GoAir is not responsible for any delay for any reasons beyond its control." "Blackout dates applicable, please check at the time of booking," GoAir asked flyers. The offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets, the carrier said, adding that it is also not valid for infant bookings.

It also pointed out that the offer provides the normal GoAir baggage allowance and any additional baggage allowance will be charged as per the normal baggage policy. "GoAir reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior notice," the airline said on its website. At present, GoAir operates over 330 daily flights across 63 destinations, including 27 domestic and 9 international.