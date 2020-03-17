GoAir Temporarily Suspends All International Flights Till April 15, Refund Offered

Airline companies are currently facing huge unprecedented loss after the global outbreak of Covid-19 has forced companies to seal their borders and impose travel restrictions. Several companies have ordered their employees to work from home in order to lower the chances of contracting the virus. On the same note, GoAir recently in a Tweet announced that it will be temporarily suspending all its international operations, starting 17th March to 15th April.

In addition to this, the company will also be implementing a short term and temporary rotational leave without pay program that will is meant to not only help the company counter the short term reduction in capacity but also ensure that a cross-section of its employees stays away from the workplace to ensure business continuity.

As airlines continue to tackle the deteriorating situation, several of them have approached the government seeking relief packages to minimise the blow. Sources close to the matter suggest that the relief package in question includes a waiver of landing and parking charges and payment to oil marketing companies, a limited period concession of the standing rule of slot allocation, which mandates that firms must operate at least 80 per cent of their allocated slots. As airlines suffer with lesser flights, a recent study by global aviation consultancy service provider CAPA has stated that most of the airlines around the world will face bankruptcy if the government does not intervene.