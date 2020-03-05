GoAir to Launch Direct Flights Between Delhi and Colombo from March 20

In continuation of its expansion in South Asia, GoAir has announced its new direct flights from Delhi to Colombo. GoAir’s maiden flights to the capital city of Sri Lanka will commence from 20th March 2020. The airline has introduced the new Delhi-Colombo-Delhi route with attractive return fares starting at Rs 14,019. GoAir currently has 116 direct flights from Delhi to domestic and international destinations and come 20th, this number will increase to 118.

Sri Lanka is the most sought-after destination in South Asia and GoAir’s new flights will help Indian travellers visit the culture and flora and fauna of the country as well as explore the scenic streets and rich tradition of Colombo. The sales window is already open and tickets can be booked on www.goair.in, GoAir mobile app, and GoAir airport counters.

Speaking on the new flight announcement, Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said: “Our entry into Sri Lanka is in line with the growth strategy that we adopted since 2018 for international markets. India and Sri Lanka share a close relationship that goes beyond 2,500 years. There is a common interest of business, cultural, religious, and linguistic interaction between both countries. New Delhi - Colombo flights will help travellers explore the beauty and legacy of India and Sri Lanka, strengthening the bond of friendship between the two nations".

GoAir is the aviation foray of India’s 283-year-old Wadia Group that comprises leading brands including 156-year-old Bombay Burmah, 140-year-old Bombay Dyeing, 101-year-old Britannia Ltd., 65-year-old National Peroxide Limited, the decade-old Bombay Realty and many others. GoAir currently operates 300+ daily flights and the airline has carried 81.27 million passengers since its inception in 2005.

GoAir’s daily flight (except Wednesday) G8 39 will depart from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 10:35 hours (local time) and will reach Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo at 14:10 hours (local time). The return flight G8 40 will depart from Colombo at 15:10 hrs (local time) on all days (except Wednesday) and arrive in Delhi at 19:00 hours (local time).