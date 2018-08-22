Good Samaritans to be Honoured with Jeevan Raksha Padak: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

Road accidents have been one of the biggest killers in the country for a long time. In 2017 alone, 1.46 lakh people lost their lives in accidents. More often than not, casualties turn into death because the time taken for victims to be bought to the hospital for treatment. A law commission report had earlier stated that if an injured individual is taken to a hospital within the first hour of the accident, referred to as the 'Golden Hour', the chances of saving the individual increase by 50 percent.Now, however, the good Samaritans on the road who volunteer to rush victims of an accident to a hospital or help in providing medical treatment will be awarded the Jeevan Raksha Padak, a national honour, by the government. Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier said that the Home Ministry has accepted the suggestion of considering good Samaritans for the national award.As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Jeevan Raksha Padak is facilitated to meritorious civilians for their brave actions in rescuing people who suffer severe injuries from drowning in water, accidents, fire incidents, electrocution, natural calamities, rescue operation in mines etc. The national honour is categorised as Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Jeevan Raksha Padak. Gadkari says that soon worthwhile good Samaritans will be honoured with the Jeevan Rakshak Padak. Additionally, a sum of Rs 40,000 will also be awarded to the good Samaritans.Save Life Foundation, a non-profit organisation, had filed a PIL which empowers any individual to save an accident victim without being involved in the police inquiry during the time admittance to the hospital. The PIL was filed to the Supreme Court back in 2012. The Supreme Court responded to the PIL in 2013 by ordering the Ministry of Home Affairs to set up a committee and review the guidelines provided in the PIL. In 2015, the Supreme Court approved the notification of guidelines by the Ministry of Roadways and Transport to protect a good Samaritan from harassment.However, despite the Good Samaritan law, some individuals are still cautious about helping victims of road accidents due to legal proceedings which follow in such a situation. The government plans to solve this by awarding the Good Samaritans and encourage bystanders to help road accident victims.