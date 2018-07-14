Goodwood Festival of Speed: Maserati V8 Levante GTS Makes World Premiere

Maserati Levante GTS. (Image: Maserati)

Maserati has chosen the 25th Goodwood Festival of Speed for the World Premiere of the V8 Maserati Levante GTS. The Festival of Speed, which since 1993 provides an exhilarating mix of glamorous cars and motorsport stars, is expected to attract more than 200,000 visitors over the four day event. Maserati will display its Levante SUV to the world at the Goodwood FOS.The Levante GTS Twin Turbo V8 maintains the V90 architecture of the 3.8-litre unit fitted in the flagship Quattroporte GTS but has been re-engineered to work with the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System and retuned to deliver 550hp (404 kW) at 6,250 rpm and 730 Nm peak torque between 2,500 and 5,000 rpm. Like all Maserati petrol engines, this V8 is assembled by Ferrari in Maranello.Thanks to its remarkable weight/power ratio of 3.9 kg/hp the Levante GTS takes only 4.2 seconds to reach 100 km/h, while its top speed is 292 km/h – performance figures of a modern supercar disguised in a high-end SUV body.The Levante’s design embodied sportiness in the Trofeo version and the new GTS has adopted a similar styling theme, which focuses on the lower front fascia and the rear bumper, achieving a sporty yet sophisticated look.Interior designers have come up with elegant ideas to create a distinctive environment within the Levante GTS cabin providing it as standard with standard Full Premium leather or full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather as an option, sport pedals and Harman Kardon Audio system with 14 speakers.