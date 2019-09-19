Goodyear and Brabham Automotive Announce Global Partnership

Goodyear and Brabham Automotive have announced their partnership to collaborate across racing and road car developments, reigniting a partnership that began in 1965.

The partnership coincides with the racing return of the iconic Brabham marque. The Brabham BT62 will make its racing debut at Brands Hatch on the 9th/10th November in the Britcar ‘Into the Night’ race. This event gives a flavour of Le Mans-style endurance racing and appropriately Brands Hatch is the very circuit where Jack Brabham took his Brabham-Repco BT19 to British Grand Prix glory 53 years earlier.

David Brabham, son of Sir Jack Brabham and Director of Brabham Automotive said. “Goodyear and Brabham’s combined successes in motorsport are iconic. The partnership historically brought an incredible amount of success in Formula 1 and Endurance Racing and we look to continue this winning legacy through Brabham Automotive, the BT62 and future car variants. The continued commitment shown by Goodyear globally in motorsport means it is perfect timing for the two marques to join forces as we continue our road to Le Mans.”

Dan Marks, Commercial Director at Brabham Automotive said, “Goodyear and Brabham enjoyed success together over four decades in F1. To reignite this technical collaboration is exciting. We’ve chosen to work with Goodyear as they have the tire technology to support our goal of achieving the highest levels of performance on both the road and track.”

In addition to supplying Goodyear Racing tires for the track only BT62, the car is also available with Brabham’s road compliant conversion option, which will include tires from the Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport range which was launched earlier this year.

The Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport range’s performance is enhanced through the use of a motorsport-derived high-friction compound, providing exceptional lateral grip and traction. This compound technology is closely related to Goodyear’s FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) tires that will be used in the 2019/20 season, beginning at Silverstone on September 1st. The track-only version of the BT62 will be fitted with similar Goodyear Racing tires to the WEC cars.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.