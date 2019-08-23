Goodyear India Unveils New Car and SUV Range of Tyres

Goodyear India has announced the launch of two new products Assurance DuraPlus 2 and Wrangler AT SilentTrac for the Indian market. While Assurance Duraplus 2 is designed for small-to-mid-sized passenger cars, Wrangler AT SilentTrac is tailored for SUVs.

Rajeev Anand, Chairman and Managing Director, Goodyear India stated: “As a pioneer in tyre technology, Goodyear has always been at the forefront of innovation, and continues to push itself to offer a wide portfolio of new offerings that cater to different market segments. We constantly challenge ourselves to develop better products and empower our consumers with a superior driving experience”

Assurance Duraplus 2 features a strengthened TredLife Technology that is optimized for longer mileage with durability and quiet performance. According to the company, Assurance DuraPlus 2 will include better mileage performance of up to 110,000 km 1, robust sidewall and reduced noise performance.

Wrangler AT SilentTrac is designed to enhance rugged toughness while delivering a smooth drive, plus an impressive on and off-road handling performance and added resistance without noise. The tyre introduces an upgraded DuraWall Technology that withstands rugged off-road use by resisting cuts and tears, allowing versatility for drivers to go off-road at a moment’s notice.

Commenting on the launch of both the innovative products, Mr. PK Walia, Vice-President, Consumer Business, Goodyear India, said “We are excited to release our latest innovations in the Indian market in order to carter to the evolving consumer needs. Both Assurance Duraplus 2 and Wrangler AT SilentTrac outperform their predecessors and we are confident that these new products will empower our consumers to go further. They offer superior benefits to our consumers and provide safe and better a quality driving experience.” Goodyear Assurance DuraPlus 2 is available in 13 to 15 inch rim diameters while Wrangler AT SilentTrac is available in 15 to 17 inch rim diameters.

