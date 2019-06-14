Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Goodyear Tyres Most Trusted by Small Car Buyers in India - J.D. Power 2019

The J.D Power TCSI measures satisfaction among original equipment tyre owners during the first 12 to 36 months of ownership across four key factors: wear, ride, traction/handling, and appearance.

News18.com

Updated:June 14, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
Goodyear Tyres Most Trusted by Small Car Buyers in India - J.D. Power 2019
Representational image. (Image source: Reuters)
Goodyear is ranked highest in Customer Satisfaction in the Small Car segment in the J.D Power 2019 India Original Equipment Tyre Customer Satisfaction Index (TCSI) StudySM. As per the study, Goodyear Tyres have scored 856 points in the category based on a 1,000-point scale. In the Midsize Car segment and Utility Vehicle segment, Goodyear ranked second with 831 and 824 points respectively.

Commenting on this, Mr Rajeev Anand, Chairman & Managing Director, Goodyear India said, “It is a proud moment for Goodyear to receive such high levels of recognition from the premier benchmarking company in the automotive industry.”

The J.D Power TCSI measures satisfaction among original equipment tyre owners during the first 12 to 36 months of ownership across four key factors (listed in order of priority): wear, ride, traction/handling, and appearance.

P.K Walia, Vice President - Consumer Business said, “As pioneers in tyre technology, we constantly challenge ourselves to innovate and develop better products to improve the overall driving experience of our consumers. Our sustained efforts in improving the quality of products is being reflected in the voice of the customers which has been highlighted in this study.”

The J.D. Power 2019 India Original Equipment Tyre Customer Satisfaction Index (TCSI) StudySM is based on 3,598 responses from new-vehicle owners who purchased their vehicle between March 2015 and August 2017. The study was fielded from March through August 2018.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

