Google Co-Founder Backed Kitty Hawk Cora Electric Flying Taxi Explained [Video]

Google co-founder Larry Page backed a company called Kitty Hawk, founded by Sebastian Thrun, often called the "godfather of self-driving cars". When people of such high intellect come together, they create something unique. Kitty Hawk has revealed Cora aircraft - a hybrid flying taxi that can do a vertical takeoff and landing just like a helicopter, but can fly like a plane.The aircraft is built to solve the urban traffic problem, with a capacity of two passengers. The Cora can travel at over 93 miles per hour, with a range of around 62 miles on a single charge. The wingspan is calculated at around 36 feet, making it perfect for urban highways.The fully autonomous aircraft won’t need pilot or a pilot's license to operate. Kitty Hawk has set a deadline of 2021 for the commercial operation of the flying taxi. The Cora is currently testing in New Zealand, which also happens to be its first government partner.Kitty Hawk aims to operate an on-demand fleet of self-flying taxis, beginning operations in as few as three years’ time. Other details like pricing of the taxi or its operational aspects are not yet divulged by Kitty Hawk.Kitty Hawk previously revealed its Flyer aircraft - a hovercraft crossed with a jet ski. The vehicle was aimed at individuals in the recreational vehicle market. With Cora, Kitty Hawk will join a band of other autonomous aerial taxi projects out there. However, thanks to official government support of New Zealand, it has an upper hand over those projects.