Google Maps Horribly Misleads Tourists Headed to Udaipur, Shows Why You Shouldn't Trust it Blindly

Many people across the world rely on Google Maps for direction. The application is usually accurate in urban areas but when it comes to rural areas or not so popular roads, it does end up leaving the rider in the middle of nowhere. In a recent incident, a group of tourists who were headed to Udaipur in Rajasthan had got stuck in a village after being misled by Google Maps.

According to a report published in Cartoq, the tourists from Germany and Uttarakhand were travelling in a Grand i10 which ended up getting stuck in slush after they took a single lane that was not developed. The incident was reported from a village in Rajasthan’s Menar. The group was on Navania highway when the app showed them an alternative route that was faster. As expected, the group chose the alternative route and ended up in a slush. The report mentions that the road was quite okay in the beginning but got worse as they progressed.

The road was so terrible that the car was skidding as the tyres were unable to find traction. Eventually, it just got stuck in the slushy area of the one-lane road. The road on which they got stuck was in such a terrible condition that even the locals in the area did not use it at the time of rain. A vehicle, as huge as a tractor, had also apparently got stuck on that road in the past. After the car was stuck the tourists called their friends who came to their rescue with a tractor and ropes.

The area where they were stuck was so secluded that the travellers had to travel a distance of two kilometres on foot to guide the tractor to the spot. Their car got stuck in the slush around 1 PM and it was only pulled out by 6 PM. The tractor took approximately two hours to complete the entire car rescue.

