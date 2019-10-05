Google Pixel 4 Smartphones May Soon Alert Emergency Services If You're In An Accident
Google's app will detect an accident, due to integrated sensors, and immediately transmit the car's location to emergency services (911) if the driver is unable to.
Google intends to help owners of the Pixel 4 phone rapidly notify emergency services in the event of an accident. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Google is set to offer an application that automatically calls emergency services in case of an accident on the road, according to the XDA Developers website. However, it's expected to be available only on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones out on October 15, 2019. For the moment, the application is said to be in an experimental format in the United States. The idea is that the telephone can detect a car accident, thanks to various integrated sensors, and immediately transmit the car's location to emergency services (911) if the driver is not able to do so. According to XDA Developers, the application will be called "Personal Safety" and be available on the Play Store only for users of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL, at least at first.
When the smartphone detects a possible car accident, it vibrates or emits an alarm. Without a response from the user to stop the alert, the smartphone automatically contacts emergency services and transmits the vehicle's location. It will also be possible to configure the phone to send an emergency message to one or several emergency contacts as well as to display important medical information for emergency personnel on the phone's lock screen. This function is similar to the fall detection available on the most recent versions of the Apple Watch.
For the moment, this application is only available in the United States. In Europe, the eCall system is now required in all new cars. This is a system which automatically sends an alert to emergency services in the event of an accident. It can be activated with the push of a button if roadside assistance is needed or is sent automatically in the event of a more serious accident.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani to Make Grand Re-entry in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- Shepherd Lip-syncing 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Song Brings Cheer on Internet
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV Sells Out on Flipkart; I Am Not One of The Lucky Folks
- 'Queer Eye' Fans are Mourning the Demise of Bruley, the French Bulldog
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone