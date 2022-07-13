Gorakhdham Superfast Express to Run Till Bathinda, Check Details

In a bid to increase convenience for passengers, the Indian Railways has announced that services of the Gorakhpur-Hisar Gorakhdham Superfast Express Train will be extended till Bathinda of Punjab.

The last stoppage of the superfast express train will be Bathinda instead of Hisar town in Haryana starting from July 14.

According to Pankaj Kumar Singh, Spokesperson of North Eastern Railway, the railway administration will extend the route of train no. 12555/12556 Gorakhpur-Hisar-Gorakhpur Gorakhdham Superfast Express from July 14 to Bathinda for the convenience of the passengers.

Train no. 12556 Bathinda-Gorakhpur Express will be leaving on July 14 from Sirsa station at 15.40 pm.

Train no.12555 Gorakhpur – Bathinda Gorakhdham Superfast Express will leave Gorakhpur at 16.35 pm on July 14 and will reach Bathinda at 12.40 am. The train will be leaving from Rohtak at 07.23 am, Kalanur Kalan at 07.44 am, Bhiwani at 08.40 am, Hisar at 09.32 am and Sirsa at 10.55 am.

On the return journey, train no. 12556 Bathinda – Gorakhpur Gorakhdham Superfast Express will leave Sirsa at 15.40 pm on July 14 to reach Hisar at 17.00 pm, Bhiwani at 18.10 pm, Kalanur Kalan at 18.36 pm and Rohtak at 19.25 pm. It will reach its final destination Gorakhpur at 19.45 pm.

On July 15, train no. 2556 Bathinda – Gorakhpur Express will depart Bathinda at 14.00 pm. Train no. 12556 Bathinda-Gorakhpur Express will not commute between Bathinda-Sirsa on the first day. The timing of this train will remain the same at the rest of the stations.

