Government Confident of Implementing Mandatory FASTag Across Country From December 1
Across India, nearly 430 toll plazas are ready for FASTag infrastructure as of now.
Image for representation.
Earlier in October, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that FASTags will soon be mandatory for all vehicles from December this year. In line with the same, sources at CNBC-TV18 suggests that the ministry is positive about implementing FASTags from December 1.
The central government is also reported to temporarily increase hybrid lanes on some toll plaza. In addition to this, the Road Ministry has also asked NHAI to make live feed of toll plazas public. Across India, nearly 430 toll plazas are ready for FASTag infrastructure as of now.
FASTags are part of the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) program developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). And we are seeing increased adoption of Fastags ahead of the mandatory implementation. According to the NPCI numbers shared with the media, as many as 9.67 lakh transactions were processed daily through FASTags across all toll plazas on national highways in India in the month of September, which is a total of 34% of all transactions done by vehicles commuting on the national highways.
A FASTag is essentially a tag that you attach to the windshield of your car, from the inside. This is Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) enabled and is linked with the registration details of your vehicle. As you drive through any toll plaza, there will be dedicated lanes that have FASTag readers installed overhead—and as your vehicle passes beneath them, the RFID code is detected, read, the necessary amount deducted from the prepaid balance and your journey through the toll plaza is authenticated. All without you having to stop, interact with a human being at a toll plaza or having to pay cash.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Get a FASTag For Your Car, Unless You Want to Pay More at Toll Plazas From December 1
- Bigg Boss 13: Amid Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz's Fight, Twitterati Feel Sorry for Rashami Desai
- Video of Milind Soman Performing Bihu with Wife Ankita Konwar is Winning the Internet
- Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia Get Divorced After 21 Years of Marriage, Daughters to Live with Mother
- Lenovo IdeaPad S540 Review: If You Don’t Like Compromises, You Will Love This