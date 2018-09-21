English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Government Eases Import Norms for Certain Categories of Motor Vehicles in India
According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, there has been an ease on the import of 2,500 motor vehicles of certain categories annually.
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
The government has eased norms for import of 2,500 motor vehicles of certain categories annually, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The decision has been taken by amending the Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 in accordance with the powers under Motor Vehicles Act, according to the gazette notification by the ministry.
"... In respect of vehicle manufacturer, importing into India unused completely built units or completely knocked down units of right-hand steering control vehicles, directly or through their authorised representative, up to 2500 units of M1 or L category of vehicles, as the case may be, and up to 500 units of other categories of vehicles annually," said the notification.
It said the units imported should be compliant with the international standard, namely EEC or ECE or Japanese, and the compliance of such vehicles shall be deemed to be established for sale and registration under rule 47, by a certificate of compliance for the relevant standard issued by an authorised agency or accredited certifying agency.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
