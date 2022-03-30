Government Making 6 Airbags Mandatory in All Passenger Cars: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that the government is making six airbags mandatory for all vehicles, including economic models. The minister said that electric vehicles (EVs) must be manufactured as per safety standards laid down by the government, CNBC-TV18 reported.

“For new EVs, we have already taken decisions on quality. India’s safety standards for EVs are in line with global standards," he added. The comments come at a time when reports of some electric scooters catching fire have raised safety concerns.

When it comes to the future of automobiles, alternative sources of fuel are seen as where the industry is headed. And when it comes to talking about the future, there is no one that has championed the cause of alternative fuels more than Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. And now, Nitin Gadkari was seen reaching the Parliament on Wednesday in a hydrogen-powered car – the Toyota Mirai.

It was only recently when Toyota had launched India’s first all-hydrogen electric vehicle, Mirai, in India. The car was launched as part of the brand’s pilot project with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT). The Mirai is one of the few FCEVs in the world and purely runs on hydrogen generated electricity.

