As per a latest report on ANI, the Central government is mulling to do away with mandatory RT-PCR report for passengers who have received both the COVID-19 jabs. The govt is working on a mechanism to enable such a hassle-free domestic air travel. This planning, however, is limited only for the domestic travel and not international flights.

“A joint team from several ministries and stakeholders, including the Health Department, are in discussion to take a final decision on allowing travelling by air without an RT-PCR test for those who have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine," Minister of Civil Aviation (MoCA) Hardeep Singh Puri told ANI.

He also added that this decision will not be taken alone by the MoCA, but nodal agencies including health experts will also contribute towards making a decision in the interests of passengers. “Health is a state subject, and to ask passengers for a negative RT-PCR report before they enter a state is solely the right of that particular state," Puri added.

Currently, many states have mandated to produce negative RT-PCR report for domestic passengers who are arriving from states where caseload is high. Meanwhile, the concept of ‘vaccine passport’ for passengers travelling internationally is also being contemplated, to which India has raised objections and termed it as a ‘discriminatory idea’.

“Expressed India’s concern and strong opposition to ‘Vaccine Passport’ at this juncture of the pandemic. With

vaccine coverage as a percentage of population in developing countries is still low compared to developed countries, such an initiative could prove to be highly discriminatory," Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told at the meeting of G7 countries.

