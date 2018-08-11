English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Government of India Has Issued Over 26 Lakh Toll Plaza FASTags Till Now

As per the Gazette notification on September 2, 2017, all new motor vehicles sold on or after December 1, 2017, shall be fitted with FASTag.

PTI

Updated:August 11, 2018, 10:07 AM IST
Representative Image. (File Photo/Reuters)
To ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles at toll plazas, the government so far has issued 26 lakh FASTags, Parliament was informed earlier. "The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), through National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched FASTag programme to allow cashless payment of user fee for near non-stop movement of vehicles through toll plazas.

As of August 3, 2018, 26,59,042 RFID Tags have been issued," Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Mansukh L Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha in a written reply. The minister said financial concession is given to FASTag users.

As per the Gazette notification on September 2, 2017, all new motor vehicles sold on or after December 1, 2017, shall be fitted with FASTag. Mandaviya said the government has taken a number of steps to popularise FASTags among highway users.

He also said, "To facilitate easy availability of FASTag, it is being made available through kiosks set up by tag-issuer banks and also through online platforms. Mobile applications such as My FASTag have also started taking requests and providing FASTag to interested road users."

| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
