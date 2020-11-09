Government of Kerala Leases 65 Tata Nexon EV for Motor Vehicle Department to Promote Green Energy

The Government of Kerala has selected Tata Nexon EV, for its Motor Vehicle Department (MVD), as part of its ‘Safe Kerala’ programme. The Kerala MVD will lease 65 Nexon EVs for a period of 8-years from the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) through the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT). The first lot of 45 Nexon EVs were delivered to the Kerala MVD in Thiruvananthapuram.

‘Safe Kerala’ is a programme that focuses on enhancing road safety by reducing traffic offences and addressing all related aspects holistically through mediums such as proper training of drivers, providing safe roads, raising awareness amongst pedestrians, and ensuring effective management of vehicular traffic.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “The Kerala Govt. has been at the forefront of initiating several measures to enhance public safety. We are grateful to ANERT for driving this initiative on behalf of the Kerala Government and look forward to a fruitful partnership with them and MVD. We are indeed proud that the Nexon EV is their preferred choice for the ‘Safe Kerala’ special project on road safety. The Nexon EV has emerged as India’s best-selling electric car, commanding a 63% market share in the personal EV segment and through these orders we are hopeful that we will continue to lead the market.”

Tata Nexon EV, India's first budget electric SUV and also India's first homegrown electric SUV gets 312 km electric range. It is equipped with a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The EV comes with a best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards.

Furthermore, it offers 35 Mobile Apps based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking, driving behavior analytics, navigation and remote diagnostics. With more than 1500 Nexon EVs currently plying on Indian roads, Tata Nexon EV is also the most sold electric SUV of India.