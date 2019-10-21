Government Officials Prefer Hyundai Kona Electric Over Tata Tigor EV and Mahindra e-Verito

The EESL has commissioned Hyundai Kona electric for government use ditching their previous choice of Tata Tigor EV and Mahindra e-Verito. Several government officials have already begun the use of Kona as their official vehicle, citing functional issues in the Tigor EV and e-Verito.

Power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh, and NTPC chairman and managing director Gurdeep Singh have already started using the Kona. Additionally, top officials at policy think tank NITI Aayog too are keen to use the vehicle.

Reports citing official close to the matter suggested that the preference of Kona was partly due to its battery size which is three times the size of Mahindra's and Tata's offerings. Additionally, the operating cost of the SUV is just 40 paisa/km.

Earlier in June, officials had raised concerns over the use of Mahindra and Tata cars citing poor performance and low mileage. In addition to this, the Tigor exhibited issues related to AC cooling, pick-up, sudden battery discharge and inability to charge.

EESL also stated that the Tata Tigor EV and Mahindra e-Verito sedan was not chosen as issued were faced earlier with their respective offerings. Unlike the Tata Tigor EV and Mahindra e-Verito, the Kona electric employs 134hp permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor powered by a high-voltage 39.2 kWh advanced lithium-ion polymer battery. The motor develops 394.9 Nm of torque distributed to the front wheels giving an acceleration of 0- 100 kmph in just 9.7 seconds. The battery system has liquid-cooling technology and battery pack has high energy density.

All Hyundai Electric Selling dealerships are equipped with 7.2 kW AC Charger to support customers for Kona Electric Charging. Additionally, in select cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai) a Special Kona Electric fleet (Kona Electric to Kona Electric) fitted with power converter will provide emergency charging support to the customers. Also, for the convenience of customers, HMIL has tied up with MapMyIndia, to display Kona Electric compatible EV Charging Stations in HMIL Website and in Mobile App.

The car ships with a 6.9-inch infotainment system that features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Kona Electric offers digital cluster with supervision, power driver’s seat, leather ventilated seats (Front), automatic air conditioning and Smart key with push-button start.

Hyundai is working along with IOCL to develop infrastructure at select Fuel Stations in select cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai). HMIL will invest in the equipment and installation of these Fast Chargers (CCS Type – Single Port). These chargers can charge 80% of the battery capacity in less than an hour.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.