Government Targets 6-7 Million Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Sales by 2020
The NEMMP 2020 aims to enhance national fuel security, provide affordable and environment-friendly transportation and enable the Indian automotive industry to achieve global manufacturing leadership.
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
The government has a target to achieve 6-7 million sales of hybrid and electric vehicles by 2020 under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), Parliament was informed on Monday. The NEMMP 2020 is a national mission document providing the vision and the road map for faster adoption of electric vehicles and their manufacturing in the country.
The plan has been designed to enhance national fuel security, to provide affordable and environment-friendly transportation and to enable the Indian automotive industry to achieve global manufacturing leadership.
"Under the NEMMP 2020, there is an ambitious target to achieve 6-7 million sales of hybrid and electric vehicles by the year 2020," Union Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Arvind Sawant said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.
Based on the experience from Phase-I of FAME India Scheme, it has been observed that sufficient number of charging infrastructure is required to achieve expected outcome of the plan, which is being addressed presently in Phase-II of FAME Scheme, he added.
