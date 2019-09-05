Government to Consider Reducing GST to 5 Percent on Hybrid Vehicles Like EVs - Nitin Gadkari
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier announced the reduction of GST on electric vehicles from 12% to 5%.
File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Speaking at the SIAM Conclave, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highway said that just like electric vehicles, the government will consider reducing GST on hybrid vehicles too. The Government of India earlier reduced the GST on EVs from 12% to 5% at the 2019 Budget.
#BudgetWithNews18 – Additional income tax deduction of `Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on loans for EVs: FM #NirmalaSitharaman (@nsitharaman) #Budget2019 Live updates:https://t.co/aIx57abTjZ pic.twitter.com/TTOMpisAR8
— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 5, 2019
Presenting the Budget for 2019-20, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has already approved Rs 10,000 crore for FAME II scheme on April 1, 2019 to encourage faster adoption of electric vehicles by providing right incentives and charging infrastructure. FM also said there will be a comprehensive restructuring of National Highways Programme to ensure creation of National Highways Grid of desirable capacity.
